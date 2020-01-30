Carolina hosts Vegas after Williams’ 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (25-20-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-18-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Justin Williams scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-1 victory over the Jets.

The Hurricanes are 17-8-1 at home. Carolina has converted on 21.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 33 power-play goals.

The Golden Knights are 11-10-4 on the road. Vegas has surrendered 34 power-play goals, killing 79.5% of opponent chances.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaccob Slavin leads the Hurricanes with a plus-27 in 50 games played this season. Teuvo Teravainen has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 21 goals and has 47 points. Paul Stastny has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (lower body), William Karlsson: out (upper body).