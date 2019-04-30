Carolina hosts New York with 2-0 series lead

New York Islanders (48-27-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Carolina leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 2-1.

The Hurricanes are 13-13-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina leads the NHL shooting 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Islanders are 30-17-5 against conference opponents. New York has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 14.5 percent of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Pesce leads the Hurricanes with a plus-35 in 73 games played this season. Warren Foegele has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-22 in 78 games played this season. Jordan Eberle has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .952 save percentage.

Hurricanes: Averaging 2.7 goals, 5.0 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out indefinitely (upper body), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper body), Micheal Ferland: day to day (upper body), Andrei Svechnikov: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).

Islanders Injuries: Andrew Ladd: out for season (torn acl), Johnny Boychuk: out (undisclosed).