Carlson scores in OT, Caps beat Coyotes 3-2 for 3rd straight

WASHINGTON (AP) John Carlson scored the winner in overtime and the Washington Capitals came back to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Monday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Carlson scored with 45.4 seconds left on the clock in OT, his first goal in 16 games, after T.J. Oshie whiffed on his shot attempt. Devante Smith-Pelly and Alex Ovechkin scored in regulation for Washington, which got 24 saves from Braden Holtby.

Clayton Keller scored his rookie-best 11th goal of the season and Christian Fischer added another for Arizona. Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood made 37 saves.

The Capitals outshot the Coyotes 40-26.

RANGERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Michael Grabner had two goals and New York scored four times in the third period to rally past Columbus for its fourth straight victory.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich scored in the third for the Rangers, with Mika Zibanejad getting an assist on all three goals. New York trailed 2-0 before Grabner got his first of the game at 12:41 of the second. He sealed it on an empty-netter with 49 seconds left.

Shattenkirk and Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist. Henrik Lundqvist made 22 saves as the Rangers improved to 7-7-2 this season.

Artemi Panarin, Josh Anderson and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Blue Jackets.

BRUINS 5, WILD 3

BOSTON (AP) – Jake DeBrusk and Frank Vatrano each scored a first-period goal, and Boston held off Minnesota for its third victory in the last 11 games against the Wild.

Sean Kuraly and Torey Krug both scored in the second for the Bruins, shut out in two matchups versus Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk last season. Tim Schaller wrapped it up with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Zdeno Chara and Jordan Szwarz each had two assists as Boston solved Dubnyk early this time. Minnesota’s netminder was pulled after facing 24 shots in two periods.

Tuukka Rask stopped 24 shots for Boston, including a right-pad save on Mikael Granlund’s penalty shot with 13:05 to play.

Eric Staal, Nino Niederreiter and Granlund each had a goal and for the Wild, who lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, SO

TORONTO (AP) – Mitch Marner scored in the shootout to lift Toronto over Vegas after the Maple Leafs blew a two-goal lead.

Nazem Kadri had two goals and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Toronto, which led 3-1 after the first period. Frederik Andersen made 22 saves and stopped three skaters in the shootout.

Deryk Engelland’s third-period goal for Vegas forced overtime. James Neal and Reilly Smith also scored for the expansion Golden Knights. Maxime Lagace stopped 25 shots.

The win was a much-needed boost for a Maple Leafs team that had dropped back-to-back games and lost six of their past 10 after starting the season 7-1.

JETS 4, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Mark Scheifele scored in the opening minute and final seconds, and Blake Wheeler had four assists to help Winnipeg beat Dallas.

Patrik Laine scored on the power play and Kyle Connor also had a goal for the soaring Jets, who took a 3-0 lead after one period and are 8-1-3 in their last 12 games. Connor Hellebuyck (8-0-2) made 33 saves for the win.

Scheifele has five goals in two games against Dallas, including a hat trick in Winnipeg last Thursday. He has a 10-game point streak vs. the Stars, with 12 goals and 11 assists during that span.

Dallas captain Jamie Benn scored on a power play at 4:13 of the second.

Scheifele sent a wrist shot past Ben Bishop just 26 seconds into the game and added a short-handed goal into an empty net with 13 seconds to play.

RED WINGS 3, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Tomas Tatar scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:14 left to lift Detroit over Vancouver.

Martin Frk and Darren Helm also scored for the Red Wings, who have won four of five following a six-game losing streak. Jimmy Howard stopped 26 shots after Petr Mrazek’s 36-save shutout in Edmonton the night before.

Daniel Sedin and Michael Del Zotto scored for Vancouver, which completed a 2-2-1 homestand. Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves in his fourth straight start.

