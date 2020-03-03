Capitals host the Flyers in Eastern Conference battle

Philadelphia Flyers (38-20-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (40-19-6, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers meet in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Capitals have gone 10-11-1 against division opponents. Washington is seventh in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.5 assists.

The Flyers are 14-4-4 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is seventh in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.5 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Feb. 8, Philadelphia won 7-2. Sean Couturier scored two goals for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson has recorded 73 total points while scoring 15 goals and collecting 58 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 23 goals and has 60 points. Couturier has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, eight assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.