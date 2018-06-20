Canucks sign goalie Richard Bachman to 2-year, 2-way deal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) The Vancouver Canucks signed goalie Richard Bachman to a two-year, two-way contract Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Bachman, from Salt Lake City, was 13-13-5 with a 2.98 goals-against average in 31 games for the Utica Comets last season in the American Hockey League. He’s 20-17-2 with a 2.90 GAA in 48 NHL games with Dallas, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Bachman signed with Vancouver as a free agent in July 2015. The former Colorado College star was drafted 120th overall by Dallas in 2006.