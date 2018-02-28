Canucks sign defenseman Alex Biega to 2-year extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenseman Alex Biega to a two-year extension worth an average annual value of $825,000.

The 29-year-old has six assists in 31 games this season.

He leads the Canucks with 3.1 hits per game and ranks sixth in blocks per game with 1.4.

Biega has one goal and 16 assists in 125 NHL games, all with Vancouver.

Biega has also played 348 American Hockey League games with Utica, Rochester and Portland. The defenseman captained the Comets during the 2015-16 season and served as alternate captain the prior year.

”Alex has an incredible work ethic and is always prepared,” general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. ”He sets an example for our younger players to follow. We’re pleased to have Alex as part of our team moving forward.”

Biega was drafted by Buffalo in the fifth round at the 2006 draft.

