Canucks play the Rangers on 6-game win streak

New York Rangers (19-17-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-15-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver heads into a matchup against New York as winners of six straight games.

The Canucks are 13-5-3 at home. Vancouver leads the league with 40 power-play goals, led by J.T. Miller with seven.

The Rangers are 9-9-2 on the road. New York ranks eighth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Oct. 20, Vancouver won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has recorded 44 total points while scoring 19 goals and adding 25 assists for the Canucks. Jake Virtanen has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 22 goals and has 55 points. Anthony DeAngelo has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, five penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Rangers: Brendan Lemieux: out (hand).