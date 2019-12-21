Canucks host the Penguins following overtime victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-10-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-15-4, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit Vancouver after the Canucks beat Vegas 5-4 in overtime.

The Canucks are 9-5-3 at home. Vancouver leads the league with 34 power-play goals, led by Elias Pettersson with six.

The Penguins have gone 7-6-2 away from home. Pittsburgh has scored 117 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 17.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Pittsburgh won 8-6. Evgeni Malkin scored a team-high two goals for the Penguins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettersson leads the Canucks with 16 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 37 points. Josh Leivo has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Bryan Rust leads the Penguins with a plus-14 in 21 games played this season. Kris Letang has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Penguins: Justin Schultz: out (lower body), Evgeni Malkin: day to day (illness).