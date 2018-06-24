Canucks acquire Kero for Chaput in trade with Blackhawks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) The Vancouver Canucks have acquired center Tanner Kero from the Chicago Blackhawks for center Michael Chaput.

The 25-year-old Kero split last season between the Blackhawks and the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs. He had a goal and two assists in eight games with Chicago and eight goals and 12 assists in 36 games with Rockford.

The 6-foot, 185-pound center from Michigan has appeared in 72 career NHL games.

Kero previously played for the Michigan Tech Huskies, where he played in 153 games and had 55 goals with 56 assists.

The 26-year-old Chaput was scoreless in nine games with Vancouver last season. He played 55 games with the Canucks’ AHL affiliate in Utica, New York, putting up 17 goals and 25 assists.

The Montreal native has six goals and 11 assists through 135 career NHL games between Columbus and Vancouver.

