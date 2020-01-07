Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Chiarot’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (18-18-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-30-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits the Detroit Red Wings after Ben Chiarot scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 3-2 loss to the Jets.

The Red Wings are 3-9-0 against division opponents. Detroit scores 2.1 goals per game, the least in the NHL. Tyler Bertuzzi leads the team with 15 total goals.

The Canadiens are 4-8-2 against the rest of their division. Montreal has converted on 21.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring 25 power-play goals.

Detroit beat Montreal 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 15 goals, adding 16 assists and collecting 31 points. Dylan Larkin has recorded two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 21 total assists and has recorded 37 points. Max Domi has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Andreas Athanasiou: out (lower body).

Canadiens: None listed.