Canadiens’ Price plans to return Saturday against Buffalo

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) is stopped by Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price expects to return Saturday night against the visiting Buffalo Sabres.

Price said Friday he’s ready to play after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

”It’s just about getting timing back and getting into the groove again,” Price said.

Price was injured during the warmup before a Nov. 2 game against Minnesota, but still played in a 6-3 loss to the Wild. He is 3-7-1 with a 3.77 goals-against average and an .877 save percentage.

The Canadiens assigned goalie Charlie Lindgren to Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday. He was 3-4-1.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey