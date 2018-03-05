Canadiens’ Pacioretty to miss several weeks with knee injury
MONTREAL (AP) Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Victor Mete will miss several weeks as they recover from injuries.
Both players were injured Friday in Montreal’s 6-3 win over the New York Islanders. Pacioretty, the Canadiens’ captain, suffered a knee injury and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Mete suffered a fractured finger and is expected to be out six weeks.
Pacioretty has seen his production drop this season. He has 17 goals and 20 assists in 64 games with a defensive rating of minus-16.
The left wing had been one of the league’s most consistent scorers, reaching the 30-goal mark in five of the past six seasons. He had 15 goals in 44 games in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.
Mete, a mobile rookie defenseman who earned a spot on the team in training camp, has seven assists and a plus-5 rating in 49 games. He also helped Canada win gold at the 2018 world junior hockey championship.
—
