Calgary visits Detroit after Backlund’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (31-25-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-44-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Calgary after Mikael Backlund scored two goals in the Flames’ 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Article continues below ...

The Red Wings are 10-18-2 on their home ice. Detroit is last in the league averaging just 5.5 points per game. Anthony Mantha leads them with 30 total points.

The Flames have gone 17-13-2 away from home. Calgary has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 17, Calgary won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Goloubef leads the Red Wings with a minuszero in zero games played this season. Mantha has totaled 6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-nine in 60 games played this season. Johnny Gaudreau has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6-0, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Flames: Derek Ryan: day to day (illness).