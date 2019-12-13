Calgary takes on Carolina, aims for 8th straight win

Carolina Hurricanes (19-11-2, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (18-12-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary is looking to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory against Carolina.

The Flames are 10-3-2 at home. Calgary averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 9-6-2 on the road. Carolina has given up 16 power-play goals, killing 86% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 29, Carolina won 2-1. Andrei Svechnikov scored a team-high two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 14 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 23 points. Derek Ryan has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 24 total assists and has recorded 31 points. Svechnikov has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Flames: 8-1-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Hurricanes: Erik Haula: day to day (lower body).