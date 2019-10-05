Calgary hosts division foe Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (0-1-0, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver faces Calgary in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

Calgary went 50-25-7 overall and 29-18-3 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Flames were called for 296 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

Vancouver finished 35-36-11 overall and 11-14-4 in Pacific Division play a season ago. Goalies for the Canucks recorded one shutout last season while compiling a .905 save percentage.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: Tyler Motte: out (upper body).