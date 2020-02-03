Calgary and San Jose meet in conference battle

San Jose Sharks (22-27-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (27-20-6, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Calgary and San Jose hit the ice.

The Flames are 8-7-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Matthew Tkachuk leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Sharks are 14-17-1 in Western Conference play. San Jose averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Oct. 13, San Jose won 3-1. Tomas Hertl recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk leads the Flames with 42 points, scoring 17 goals and collecting 25 assists. Elias Lindholm has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Aaron Dell leads the Sharks with a plus-zero in 24 games played this season. Erik Karlsson has totaled one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Sharks: Tomas Hertl: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out (upper-body).