Buffalo takes home win streak into matchup with San Jose

San Jose Sharks (3-5-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-1-1, first in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts San Jose aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

Buffalo went 33-39-10 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 21-15-5 at home. The Sabres averaged 32.9 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.7 goals per game.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall with a 21-16-4 record on the road a season ago. The Sharks recorded 504 assists on 289 total goals last season.

In their last meeting on Oct. 19, Buffalo won 4-3. Marcus Johansson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sabres in the victory.

Sabres Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.