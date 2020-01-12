Bruins visit the Flyers following overtime win

Boston Bruins (27-8-11, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-16-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host Boston after the Bruins knocked off New York 3-2 in overtime.

Article continues below ...

The Flyers are 17-5-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has converted on 18.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring 28 power-play goals.

The Bruins are 18-5-8 in conference play. Boston ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by David Pastrnak with 35.

In their last meeting on Nov. 10, Philadelphia won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philippe Myers leads the Flyers with a plus-14 in 27 games played this season. Kevin Hayes has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 35 goals and has 65 points. Patrice Bergeron has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-1-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Justin Braun: out (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (knee).

Bruins: None listed.