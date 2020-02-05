Bruins visit the Blackhawks following shutout win

Boston Bruins (32-10-12, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (25-21-7, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Chicago after the Bruins shut out Vancouver 4-0. Tuukka Rask earned the victory in the net for Boston after recording 25 saves.

The Blackhawks have gone 12-12-3 in home games. Chicago has allowed 27 power-play goals, killing 82.7% of opponent opportunities.

The Bruins are 14-8-3 on the road. Boston ranks sixth in the league recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last meeting on Dec. 5, Chicago won 4-3. Dylan Strome recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olli Maatta leads the Blackhawks with a plus-six in 48 games played this season. Dominik Kubalik has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 46 total assists and has recorded 69 points. David Pastrnak has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Bruins: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (undisclosed), Danton Heinen: day to day (unspecified).