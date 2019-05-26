Bruins start Stanley Cup Final against the Blues

St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Boston hosts series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues to start the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. Boston and St. Louis tied the regular season series 1-1.

The Bruins are 29-9-3 at home. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Blues are 21-13-7 in road games. St. Louis has scored 50 power-play goals, converting on 21.1 percent of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has recorded 100 total points while scoring 36 goals and collecting 64 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 33 total goals and has totaled 68 points. Jaden Schwartz has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.0 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Bruins: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body).

Blues Injuries: Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body).