Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy out with sprained left MCL

BOSTON (AP) The Bruins say rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy is out for at least a month with a sprained left MCL.

General manager Don Sweeney said on Tuesday that McAvoy will be evaluated in four weeks. He suffered the injury on Saturday in the opening shift of Boston’s 2-1 overtime win over Montreal.

McAvoy has appeared in 59 games, totaling 32 points. The 2016 first-round draft pick has seven goals and 25 assists on the season.

It is the latest key injury in a week for Boston.

Forward Patrice Bergeron is also recovering from a fractured right foot.

The Bruins are second in the Atlantic Division. They host Detroit on Tuesday night.

