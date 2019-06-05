Bruins, Blues tied 2-2 heading to game 5

St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Boston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Series tied 2-2

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in game five of the Stanley Cup Final with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Blues won the last matchup 4-2. Ryan O’Reilly scored a team-high two goals for the Blues in the victory.

The Bruins have gone 29-9-3 in home games. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Blues are 21-13-7 on the road. St. Louis has scored 50 power-play goals, converting on 21.1 percent of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has recorded 100 total points while scoring 36 goals and adding 64 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 33 goals, adding 35 assists and totaling 68 points. Jaden Schwartz has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 3.0 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Bruins: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Zdeno Chara: day to day (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body).

Blues Injuries: None listed.