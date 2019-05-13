Boston takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Carolina

Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Boston leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won the previous meeting 6-2. Matt Grzelcyk scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

The Hurricanes are 27-21-4 against conference opponents. Carolina leads the league recording 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Bruins are 29-19-4 in conference play. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 55 assists and has recorded 76 points this season. Sebastian Aho has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Marchand has collected 100 total points while scoring 36 goals and totaling 64 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.0 penalties and 6.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Hurricanes: Averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out for season (upper body), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: Noel Acciari: day to day (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), John Moore: day to day (upper body).