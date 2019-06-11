Boston, St. Louis set for game 7 Stanley Cup Final matchup

St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Boston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Boston Bruins in game seven of the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Bruins won the previous matchup 5-1.

The Bruins are 29-9-3 at home. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Blues are 21-13-7 in road games. St. Louis has scored 50 power-play goals, converting on 21.1 percent of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has recorded 100 total points while scoring 36 goals and adding 64 assists for the Bruins. Charlie Coyle has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 33 total goals and has totaled 68 points. Ryan O’Reilly has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Bruins: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body).

Blues Injuries: None listed.