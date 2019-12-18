Boston plays New York in conference matchup

New York Islanders (22-8-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (21-7-7, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Boston Bruins in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins are 14-5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is fifth in the league recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Islanders are 6-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York ranks eighth in the NHL shooting 10.3% and averaging 2.9 goals on 28.2 shots per game.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 28 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 49 points. Brad Marchand has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 14 total assists and has collected 27 points. Anders Lee has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Brett Ritchie: out (illness).

Islanders: None listed.