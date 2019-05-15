Boston looks to secure conference finals against Carolina in game 4

Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Boston leads series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins look to clinch the Eastern Conference finals over the Carolina Hurricanes in game four. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 2-1.

The Hurricanes are 27-21-4 against conference opponents. Carolina leads the NHL shooting 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Bruins have gone 20-15-6 away from home. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 83 total points, scoring 30 goals and adding 53 assists. Teuvo Teravainen has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 total goals and has totaled 81 points. Charlie Coyle has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Hurricanes: Averaging 2.8 goals, 5.0 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out for season (upper body), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: Noel Acciari: day to day (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), John Moore: day to day (upper body), Chris Wagner: day to day ().