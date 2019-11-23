Boston hosts Minnesota after Marchand’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (9-11-2, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-3-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Minnesota Wild after Brad Marchand scored two goals in the Bruins’ 3-2 victory against the Sabres.

The Bruins are 8-0-4 at home. Boston ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by David Pastrnak with 20.

The Wild have gone 4-10-0 away from home. Minnesota has scored 13 power-play goals, converting on 17.8% of chances.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 20 goals and has recorded 36 points. Marchand has collected eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Eric Staal leads the Wild with 10 total assists and has collected 16 points. Zach Parise has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Mathew Dumba: day to day (undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).