Blues visit the Stars after shutout win

St. Louis Blues (34-17-10, first in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (35-19-6, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host St. Louis after the Blues shut out Arizona 1-0. Jordan Binnington earned the victory in the net for St. Louis after recording 14 saves.

The Stars are 11-6-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has converted on 21.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring 38 power-play goals.

The Blues are 23-11-6 in Western Conference play. St. Louis has converted on 23.9% of power-play opportunities, recording 43 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 8, Dallas won 3-2. Roope Hintz scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with a plus-13 in 53 games played this season. Joe Pavelski has collected five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

David Perron has collected 56 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Blues. Zach Sanford has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blues: None listed.