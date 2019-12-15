Blues to host MacKinnon and the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (21-8-3, second in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-8-6, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup against St. Louis. He’s third in the NHL with 50 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 30 assists.

The Blues have gone 7-1-1 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 22 power-play goals, converting on 21.6% of chances.

The Avalanche are 5-4-0 in division play. Colorado is the NHL leader with 6.2 assists per game, led by MacKinnon averaging 0.9.

In their last matchup on Oct. 21, St. Louis won 3-1. Vladimir Tarasenko recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has recorded 30 total points while scoring 12 goals and collecting 18 assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly has collected one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 20 goals and has 50 points. Valeri Nichushkin has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Zach Sanford: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).