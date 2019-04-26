Blues take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Stars

Dallas Stars (43-32-7, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: St. Louis leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won the last matchup 3-2. Vladimir Tarasenko scored a team-high two goals for the Blues in the victory.

The Blues are 12-9-5 in division play. St. Louis has converted on 21.1 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 50 power-play goals.

The Stars are 14-10-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has scored 45 power-play goals, converting on 21 percent of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarasenko leads the Blues with 33 goals, adding 35 assists and totaling 68 points. David Perron has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 47 total assists and has recorded 80 points. Alexander Radulov has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 2.9 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

Stars Injuries: Jamie Oleksiak: day to day (lower body).