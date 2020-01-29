Blues get 1st SO win, beat Flames 5-4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly scored in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Perron, Alex Steen, Jaden Schwartz and Zach Sanford scored in regulation for the Blues, who got their first win the tiebreaker in four games this season. Jordan Binnington stopped 27 shots to improve to 23-8-5.

Sean Monahan scored twice, and Matthew Tkachuk and Mark Jankowski also had goals for the Flames, who were 5-0 in shootouts. Cam Talbot finished with 30 saves.

Perron and O’Reilly scored on St. Louis’ first two shootout attempts, while Monahan and Tkachuk missed their tries.

In a wild back-and-forth game in which both teams blew two leads, St. Louis tied it 4-4 less than a minute into the third period.

After Andrew Mangiapane hit the goal post at one end, the Blues raced up ice on a 2-on-1 with Sanford keeping the puck and ripping a shot over Talbot’s glove.

St. Louis then scored what appeared to be the go-ahead goal less than three minutes later when Talbot muffed Perron’s shot off the wing. However, interim head coach Geoff Ward challenged the play for offside and after video review, the goal was waved off.

After taking a 3-2 lead after 20 minutes, thanks to two goals in the final couple minutes of the first period, the Blues’ second lead of the night was erased at 4:40 of the second when Monahan scored off a pass from Johnny Gaudreau, making Calgary a perfect 3 for 3 on the power play.

Five minutes later, the Flames surged back in front when Jankowski converted a centering feed from Sam Bennett. It was the second goal in two games for Jankowski after he started the season without a goal in the first 38 games.

Calgary had a chance to go up by two, but on his second breakaway of the period, Gaudreau was thwarted once again by Binnington. After a deke to his backhand didn’t work on his first try, he tried to shoot high blocker side, but again was denied by the Blues’ goalie, who also got a pad on the rebound.

St. Louis opened the scoring at 5:45 of the first. Oliver Kylington gave the puck away to Steen, who worked a width-of-the-ice give-and-go with Robert Thomas, with Steen finishing for his fifth goal of the season.

After power-play goals five minutes apart by Tkachuk and Monahan put Calgary in front, Perron tied it with 1:19 left. Schwartz’s deflection 8 seconds into a man-advantage made it 3-2 just 44 seconds later.

NOTES: Steen’s goal was his 494th career point, moving him ahead of Pavol Demitra and into fifth place on the Blues’ career list. Steen later left the game with a lower-body injury. … Schwartz played in his 500th game. … Flames RW Buddy Robinson, 28, just up from Stockton (AHL), played his eighth career game and first since Dec. 10, 2016, when he was with Ottawa. … Monahan recorded his 400th NHL point.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Edmonton on Friday night.

Flames: At Edmonton on Wednesday night.