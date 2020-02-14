Blues face the Predators on 3-game losing streak

Nashville Predators (27-22-7, fifth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (32-15-10, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the matchup with Nashville as losers of three games in a row.

The Blues are 10-5-2 in division games. St. Louis is eighth in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.5 shots per game.

The Predators are 8-5-0 against opponents in the Central Division. Nashville averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Austin Watson leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Nov. 25, Nashville won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Sanford leads the Blues with a plus-13 in 44 games played this season. Colton Parayko has scored four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 56 points, scoring 14 goals and registering 42 assists. Craig Smith has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Blues: 2-5-3, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Jay Bouwmeester: out (heart).

Predators: None listed.