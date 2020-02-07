Blue Jackets host the Red Wings after overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (13-38-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (29-16-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts the Detroit Red Wings after the Blue Jackets knocked off Florida 1-0 in overtime.

The Blue Jackets are 21-7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus averages just 3.1 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Nick Foligno leads them averaging 0.3.

The Red Wings are 6-11-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Detroit is last in the league averaging 5.7 points per game. Robby Fabbri leads them with 27 total points.

Columbus beat Detroit 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 42 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 25 assists. Oliver Bjorkstrand has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 24 total assists and has recorded 39 points. Filip Zadina has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 1-8-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 8-1-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game with a .956 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Alexander Wennberg: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Filip Zadina: out (lower body).