Blue Jackets host the Ducks after overtime win

Anaheim Ducks (3-1-0, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts Anaheim after the Blue Jackets knocked off Buffalo 4-3 in overtime.

Columbus went 47-31-4 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 22-17-2 at home. The Blue Jackets scored 256 total goals last season while averaging 3.1 per game.

Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall with a 16-23-2 record on the road a season ago. The Ducks scored 36 power play goals on 212 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Josh Anderson: day to day (upper body).

Ducks Injuries: None listed.