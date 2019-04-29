Blue Jackets, Bruins tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (47-31-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets for game three of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime. Artemi Panarin scored a team-high two goals for the Blue Jackets in the victory.

The Blue Jackets are 31-19-2 in conference matchups. Columbus has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 85 percent of opponent chances.

The Bruins are 29-19-4 in Eastern Conference play. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Anderson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-25 in 82 games played this season. Panarin has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Marchand has collected 100 total points while scoring 36 goals and totaling 64 assists for the Bruins. Charlie Coyle has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: Averaging 4.0 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.0 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: day to day (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), John Moore: day to day (upper body).