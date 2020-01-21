Blackhawks play the Panthers on 5-game win streak

Florida Panthers (27-16-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (24-20-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Blackhawks take on Florida.

The Blackhawks are 12-11-3 at home. Chicago has allowed 25 power-play goals, killing 83.1% of opponent opportunities.

The Panthers are 11-8-3 on the road. Florida averages 10 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.7 goals and 6.3 assists per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has recorded 62 total points while scoring 24 goals and collecting 38 assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has totaled five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 64 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 46 assists. Mike Hoffman has collected 11 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body).