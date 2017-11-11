Blackhawks, Hurricanes bring positive vibe into matchup (Nov 11, 2017)

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Chicago Blackhawks have been puzzled by their results and they figure the best way to fix that is to create a positive attitude.

The Carolina Hurricanes have tried to put together a good stretch as well, with back-to-back wins this week.

Still, it’s two teams that have endured a good share of frustration across the first month of the season meeting Saturday night at PNC Arena.

Article continues below ...

“It comes down to it’s the only choice you’ve got,” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said. “If you choose to just let it get to you, then we’re going to spend a lot more time going through this — if you want to call this negative phase of the season.

“We’ve got to try to create that positive feeling in our locker room and go out there and play loose. If we’re hitting rock bottom, then it can’t get any worse.”

Chicago is coming off a 3-1 loss Thursday night at Philadelphia. Carolina won 3-1 on Friday night at Columbus before heading home.

The Hurricanes (6-5-3) have pointed out the importance of benefiting from a heavy home slate as six of their next eight games come on home ice.

Carolina’s Justin Williams, a veteran right winger, said there’s no reason to panic and things might be turning in the right direction.

“I think throughout 82 games, the law of evening out is going to happen,” Williams said. “There are points in any game where momentum can shift.”

The Blackhawks (7-6-2) have scored a total of one goal their past two games.

“The offense is going to come,” said Toews, a center. “We’re going to try to stay positive. That’s the only choice we have right now. … We have to have a little faith to stick with it and once we see a few go in everyone is going to feed off that confidence and feed off that energy that those goals give us.”

That’s the approach the Hurricanes, who have the fewest goals in the NHL (in part because of playing fewer games), have taken.

“We don’t want to have that mentality (of) ‘Here we go again,'” center Derek Ryan said.

Carolina coach Bill Peters has taken that outlook as well.

“I think eventually we’re going to start to score,” he said.

For the Blackhawks, Toews said the only way to make that come to fruition is through more action in front of the net. He said it’s often a matter of work ethic.

“It’s not hard to figure out. We just have to do more of it and stick with it,” Toews said. “We kind of wait until we’re down in games … before we start playing the right way and want the puck in all the areas.”

After a light early schedule, the Hurricanes are in their second back-to-back set of games of the season.

The Hurricanes had defenseman Brett Pesce back in the lineup Friday night after he was out for more than a week because of a concussion sustained during a practice.

That means that defenseman Roland McKeown was sent back to the minor leagues after scoring his first two NHL points with two assists earlier in the week in the home victory over Florida.

Also with Charlotte of the American Hockey League is forward Lee Stempniak, who was sent there on a conditioning stint so that leaves open the possibility that he returns to the Hurricanes this weekend.