Blackhawks feeling better, ready for date with the Devils (Nov 12, 2017)

CHICAGO — An up-and-down start to the season hasn’t exactly provided the Chicago Blackhawks with an over-abundance of confidence.

But after erasing an early two-goal deficit en route to a much-needed victory Saturday night, the Blackhawks might have discovered some self-assurance heading into the back end of a back-to-back Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils.

A 4-3 overtime victory Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes helped the Blackhawks avoid entering Sunday’s game at the United Center riding a three-game losing streak. After falling behind early, Chicago scored a pair of third-period goals to force overtime.

Brandon Saad tallied the game-winner 1:44 into overtime.

The comeback victory couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Nice to get those two points,” winger Patrick Kane told the Chicago Sun-Times after Saturday’s victory. “Hopefully it gives us some confidence going forward.”

Saturday’s four-goal output against Carolina followed a three-game stretch during which Chicago (8-7-2) managed only three goals. And after allowing Carolina to jump out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period, it appeared Chicago’s offensive woes would continue.

But Chicago’s response — which included a pair of goals from Alex DeBrincat — quickly sparked the Blackhawks’ offense. After notching a game-tying goal in the third period, the Blackhawks ended their two-game losing streak when DeBrincat set up Saad for the game-winner.

Now, the Blackhawks will look to carry the momentum of Saturday’s victory against the Devils.

“Confidence is a lot in this game,” DeBrincat told the Sun-Times. “If we have it, we’ll be moving.”

The Devils enter Sunday’s game on the heels of a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Cory Schneider made 32 saves in the victory, which snapped a four-game losing streak for New Jersey (10-4-2).

The Devils held on for the victory after taking a 2-0 lead on goals by Damon Severson and Kyle Palmieri.

The victory helped the Devils to rediscover the winning ways New Jersey established with nine victories in its first 11 games. But four straight losses prior to Saturday’s victory brought the Devils back to reality.

Devils coach John Hynes liked the way his team responded on Saturday.

“Our first (11) games were great,” Hynes said. “But the reality of this league is that you will face adversity and it’s how you handle that adversity, that’s how you grow.”

With their losing streak over, the Devils will attempt string together a second straight victory at the United Center Sunday. Keith Kinkaid will start in goal for New Jersey, hoping to replicate Schneider’s solid performance against the Panthers.

Like with the Blackhawks, Palmieri said confidence had become an issue with the Devils during their four-game skid. But after Saturday’s win, Palmieri said his teammates will look to keep things rolling Sunday against Chicago.

“I think our team was starting to get a little down on ourselves,” Palmieri said. “We weren’t getting the results we wanted, but this is a good way to propel us into the weekend. It’s a big back-to-back for us. I’m looking forward to playing Chicago tomorrow night.”