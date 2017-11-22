BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

THURSDAY, Nov. 23

GYM–RAISMAN-ABUSE

Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman’s gymnastics career has set the stage for what she believes is the next chapter in her life: as a spokesperson for victims of sexual abuse. The 23-year-old detailed her own history of abuse by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor in her recently released autobiography. Raisman says the book is just the beginning in her quest to bring change to her sport. By Will Graves. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 a.m. Thursday.

FRIDAY, Nov. 24

US–BRENT’S BIG BET

LAS VEGAS – He used to call them ”My Guys in the Desert,” and those in the know knew what Brent Musburger was talking about. It was his way of telling viewers on CBS and later on ESPN that the final minutes of a game no longer in doubt might still mean something to people with money on the point spread. The guys in the desert aren’t just his friends. They’re part of his business now, five days a week in a million-dollar glass booth inside the sports book at the South Point hotel. It’s there that Musburger holds court for the new Vegas Stats & Information Network. By Tim Dahlberg. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 3 a.m. Friday.

SATURDAY, Nov. 25

HKN–CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

The founding of the league in 1917, Bobby Orr’s iconic Stanley Cup winning goal in 1970 and Wayne Gretzky’s career are highlights of the NHL’s 100 years documentary that celebrates its centennial anniversary. The documentary encapsulates the league’s yearlong celebration that also has included naming the top 100 players of all-time and outdoor games in Toronto and Ottawa. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by noon on Saturday.

MONDAY, Nov. 27

US–SPORTS GAMBLING-CONFLICTED LEAGUES

WASHINGTON – In court, all four major U.S. sports leagues are fighting New Jersey’s challenge to the federal ban on sports gambling, which the Supreme Court will hear next month. But leaders of three of the four leagues have taken public stances on the prospect of legal betting that suggest they wouldn’t mind losing the case. Only the NFL has been steadfast in its opposition to gambling, a stance that critics see as hypocritical. As the Supreme Court prepares to hear a case that could lead to the federal ban on sports betting being struck down, the leagues are hedging their bets – preparing for a future of expanded gambling and hoping to have a say in how legalization takes effect. By Ben Nuckols. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m. Monday.

