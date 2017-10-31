BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

All times EDT.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 1

OLY–WINTER GAMES-SWEET SUMMER

ARCON, France – Paradoxically, so-called ”Winter” Olympians do much of their hardest work in summer. The athletes who medal at the Winter Games in South Korea in February will be those who sweated buckets and honed their skills while summer vacationers were hitting beaches. Months-long blocks of pumping iron, perfecting new tricks and fitness training are the foundations for success once the first snows fall. By John Leicester. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, video by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

BKC–COLLEGE CORRUPTION-STATE LAWS

RALEIGH, N.C. – The complex schemes can resemble a drug cartel – hatched in a seedy underworld run by characters lingering around college athletics hoping to get dibs on teenage athletes with pro potential. To unravel corruption in college sports, it takes time, money and manpower, making it difficult to enforce sports agent laws in at least 40 states. The laws were enacted to block agents and financial advisers from providing college athletes with improper benefits and to punish violators for unethical conduct. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

BKC–T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

NEW YORK – The preseason AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll is revealed. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos released at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

THURSDAY, Nov. 2

AS–AUSTRALIA-SAME-SEX MARRIAGE-SPORTS

Australian sporting groups are showing strong support for a yes vote in a postal survey that could prompt the country’s government to legalize same-sex marriage. The positions taken by most of the country’s major sporting organizations are playing into the informal vote with results expected Nov. 15, with government officials expected to vote on the issue after learning where constituents stand. By Dennis Passa. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Thursday.

BKW–T25-WOMEN’S BKB POLL

NEW YORK – The preseason AP Top 25 women’s college basketball poll is revealed. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos released at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

FRIDAY, Nov. 3

BKC–FOREIGN TRIPS

College basketball teams spread across the globe during the summer, playing in faraway places like Europe, New Zealand and Asia. The trips offered the players a chance to bond and see places they’ve never seen, but also provide a jump start to the season. By John Marshall. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 a.m. Friday.

HKO-OLYMPICS-SANGUINETTI

Bobby Sanguinetti was a point-a-game defenseman in junior hockey, a blue chip prospect and a first-round pick of the New York Rangers. It never worked out. The New Jersey native bounced around the NHL, the minors and the globe before settling in Switzerland. Now married and a father at 29, Sanguinetti is a good bet to make the U.S. Olympic team this winter. Sanguinetti’s journey hasn’t been conventional but it has been one of self-discovery that may even lead him back to the NHL next season. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos by 6 a.m. Friday.

MONDAY, Nov. 6

BKH–THE KID

SALINE, Mich. – Emoni Bates’ alter ego, as his mom describes it, was on full display on the court. The 13-year-old, 6-foot-7 basketball player pushed a high school varsity opponent toward the bleachers during a night game, showing a different side to the usual personality of one of the most coveted young players in hoops. Off the court, Bates is a low-key honor roll student who enjoys hanging out with his cousins and spending the night at his grandmother’s house. By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, video by 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6. With BKH–The Kid-Signing Day.

BKC–PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA

NEW YORK – The preseason AP All-America men’s college basketball team is revealed. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos released at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

TUESDAY, Nov. 7

BKW–PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA

NEW YORK – The preseason AP All-America women’s college basketball team is revealed. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos released at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

THURSDAY, Nov. 9

HKN–DEFENSEMEN FACEOFFS

New NHL faceoff violation enforcement has pressed more defensemen in to taking draws this season. Like position players pitching, defensemen taking faceoffs after not practicing is a rare challenge. Some players are even good at it. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.

