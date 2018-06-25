BC-HKN–Draft-Free Agency Coverage,ADVISORY

Editors:

To help you with planning for NHL free agency on July 1, here are some of our coverage plans. Please direct questions to Dave Zelio (dzelio(at)ap.org). Plans subject to change. All times Eastern.

MONDAY, JUNE 25

Article continues below ...

HKN–FREE AGENCY-LOOKAHEAD

Movement at the NHL draft sets the stage for one of the most active free agency periods in recent history with John Tavares, Paul Stastny, Ryan O’Reilly, James van Riemsdyk, James Neal, David Perron, Rick Nash, Thomas Vane, Mike Green, Dan Hamhuis and Ian Cole among those potentially available. They can start speaking with other teams Monday ahead of the market opening July 1. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 700 words, photos.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

HKN–FREE AGENCY-THINGS TO KNOW

The New York Rangers are expected to be among the most active teams in free agency with a boatload of salary-cap space and aging goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. But they won’t be the only team looking to find top-end talent in a rare free agent pool full of it. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words, file photos by 5 a.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

HKN–FREE AGENCY-NAMES TO WATCH

NHL free agency is top heavy, and the price will be high for the likes of John Tavares, Rick Nash, James Neal and Mike Green if their teams can’t keep them off the market. By Hockey Writer Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

HKN–FREE AGENCY-GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL teams with the most salary cap space, giving the Western Conference champions some chips to put on the table in a bid to get back to the Stanley Cup Final. By Hockey Writer Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by noon.

SUNDAY, JULY 1

HKN–FREE AGENCY RDP

John Tavares and a host of other players could be in play as free agency opens in the NHL. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m. Developing from free agency opening at noon.

With:

– HKN–FREE AGENCY-THE LATEST, real time updates throughout the day.

– Team separates on merit.

AP Sports