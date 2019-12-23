Avalanche visit the Golden Knights after Calvert’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (22-11-3, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (20-13-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host Colorado after Matt Calvert scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

The Golden Knights are 14-8-3 in conference games. Vegas leads the league shooting 34.0 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Avalanche are 6-6-0 against opponents from the Central Division. Colorado is the NHL leader with 6.0 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon averaging 0.9.

In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Colorado won 6-1. Calvert scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 15 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 36 points. Mark Stone has totaled two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 53 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 32 assists. Mikko Rantanen has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

Avalanche: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).