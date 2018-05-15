Avalanche sign defenseman Mark Barberio to 2-year deal

DENVER (AP) The Colorado Avalanche are bringing back defenseman Mark Barberio on a two-year deal.

Barberio is coming off a season in which he had three goals and 10 assists. He was limited to 46 games due to a lower-body injury, but returned at the end of the regular season and played in all six games during the first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators.

The 28-year-old Barberio was claimed by Colorado off waivers from Montreal on Feb. 2, 2017. A sixth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2008, he’s played in 239 career games with the Lightning, Canadiens and Avalanche.

Article continues below ...

Last week, Colorado signed defenseman Mark Alt to a two-year deal. Alt was claimed by the Avs off waivers from Philadelphia on Feb. 26.

—

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey