Avalanche host the Capitals following shutout victory

Washington Capitals (36-15-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (33-16-6, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Colorado after the Avalanche shut out Ottawa 3-0. Philipp Grubauer earned the victory in the net for Colorado after collecting 34 saves.

The Avalanche are 15-7-4 on their home ice. Colorado is second in the NHL averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.8.

The Capitals are 20-6-1 on the road. Washington ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Colorado won 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon has recorded 78 total points while scoring 32 goals and adding 46 assists for the Avalanche. Andre Burakovsky has collected three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Carlson leads the Capitals with 52 total assists and has collected 67 points. Nicklas Backstrom has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Nazem Kadri: out (lower body).

Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (upper-body).