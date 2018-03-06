Avalanche continue playoff pursuit vs. Blackhawks

CHICAGO — The Colorado Avalanche will try to bolster their postseason chances when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night at the United Center.

Colorado (35-24-6) is coming off a 3-0-1 homestand and has collected at least one point in six of its last seven games. Despite the recent hot streak, the Avalanche remain on the outside looking in when it comes to the Western Conference playoff race.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said his players needed to maintain their positive momentum away from home. Colorado boasts a remarkable 23-8-2 record on home ice this season but is only 12-16-4 on the road.

“We get seven of eight points, guys are playing the right way,” said Bednar, who is in his second season behind the bench, in comments published by the Denver Post. “We did a nice job. That’s a successful homestand. Now we’ve got to take it on the road and make sure we’re mirroring what we’re doing at home on the road. If we do that, we’ll be just fine.”

Chicago (28-30-8) is in a much different scenario as it returns from a four-game road trip in which it stumbled to a 1-3-0 record. The Blackhawks are 4-11-1 in their last 16 games and have auditioned younger players with the postseason likely out of reach.

Frustrations boiled over in the Blackhawks’ most recent loss Sunday afternoon top the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago captain Jonathan Toews drew a rare fighting major in a bout against Anaheim veteran Ryan Kesler.

“You’ve got to play hard for one another,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said in comments published by the Chicago Tribune. “Stick together is always the strategy. And push each other in the right way.”

The Avalanche have scored 15 goals in their last three games and might push whichever goaltender starts for the Blackhawks. Anton Forsberg and Jean-Francois Berube have given up 16 goals in the past three games.

Forsberg, 25, is 8-14-3 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in 29 games (25 starts). He allowed five goals in less than 27 minutes in his only career appearance against Colorado.

Berube, 26, is 1-1-0 with a 3.84 GAA and .884 save percentage in four games (two starts). He limited the Avalanche to one goal in his only career appearance against the club, stopping 26 of 27 shots for a .963 save percentage.

Colorado goaltender Semyon Varlamov is scheduled to make his 37th start. The 29-year-old has posted an 18-13-4 record with a 2.84 GAA and .913 save percentage this season. In 19 career appearances against Chicago, he is 11-6-1 with a 2.38 GAA and .930 save percentage.

Avalanche forward Colin Wilson missed the previous game as he takes part in the league’s concussion protocol. His status for Tuesday’s game is uncertain.

Blackhawks defenseman Jan Rutta sustained a lower-body injury during practice last week and missed both weekend games. Rutta’s status also is unclear for Tuesday’s matchup.

This is the second of four regular-season meetings between the teams. Colorado won the opening game 6-3 on Oct. 28 in Denver. The teams will play twice more before the end of the month.