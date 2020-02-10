Athanasiou helps Red Wings knock off Bruins 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou snapped a tie midway through the third period and scored an empty-net goal in the final minute, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Detroit is easily the worst team in the NHL, but the rebuilding Red Wings have defeated the league-best Bruins in both of their games this season.

Boston had won six straight until the Red Wings stopped the streak with their second win in three games.

Detroit’s Jonathan Bernier made 39 saves. Boston’s Tuuka Rask stopped 17 shots while filling in for Jaroslav Halak, who was dealing with an upper-body injury that flared up Saturday morning.

RANGERS 4, KINGS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin, Kaapo Kakko and Greg McKegg scored, and powering the Rangers to the victory.

New York won for the fourth time in its last six games. Tony DeAngelo had an empty-netter, and rookie Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves for his fifth win in six starts.

Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, who have dropped five in a row. Jonathan Quick made 37 saves.

DUCKS 3, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller stopped 31 shots, including all 15 he faced in the third period, and the Ducks held off the Sabres.

Jakob Silfverberg, Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Ritchie staked Anaheim to a 3-0 lead by scoring over a 5:45 span in the first period, and the Ducks closed out a 3-0-2 road trip. The five-game point streak is Anaheim’s longest since winning five straight games from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2018.

Johan Larsson and Rasmus Dahlin scored for Buffalo, which was coming off a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Friday night. The Sabres dropped to 2-5-1 in their past seven overall.

JETS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Andrew Copp had the go-ahead score in Winnipeg’s four-goal third period, and the Jets rallied to beat the Blackhawks for their third straight win.

Copp gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead when he beat Corey Crawford up high from in close with 6:33 left after taking a perfect pass from forward Jack Roslovic.

Kyle Connor had a pair of goals, and Blake Wheeler and Patrick Laine also scored for the Jets, who trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes. Connor, with his team-leading 28th goal, and Laine had empty-netters late to secure the two points.

Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Saad scored for the Blackhawks.

AVALANCHE 3, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored his 32nd goal of the season, Pavel Francouz made 34 saves and the Avalanche ended their road trip with four wins in five games.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, which has won seven of the past eight games and is second in the league behind Washington with 18 road wins this season.

Jared Spurgeon and Kevin Fiala scored for Minnesota, which lost for the first time in four games. Devan Dubnyk made his second straight start for the Wild and stopped 30 shots.