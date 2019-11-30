Arizona plays San Jose in division matchup

San Jose Sharks (14-12-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (15-8-4, second in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific Division foes Arizona and San Jose take the ice.

Article continues below ...

The Coyotes are 6-1-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Arizona has given up 15 power-play goals, killing 81% of opponent chances.

The Sharks are 6-5-0 in division matchups. San Jose averages 11.7 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Brenden Dillon leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with a plus-10 in 27 games played this season. Christian Dvorak has collected two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Patrick Marleau leads the Sharks with a plus-three in 23 games played this season. Logan Couture has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Coyotes: 6-2-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.