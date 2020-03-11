Arizona hosts Vancouver after shootout win

Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (33-29-8, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host Vancouver after the Canucks knocked off New York 5-4 in a shootout.

The Coyotes are 11-8-4 against Pacific Division opponents. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Barrett Hayton leads the team averaging 0.7.

The Canucks are 11-8-1 against the rest of their division. Vancouver ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by J.T. Miller with 27.

Arizona defeated Vancouver 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Goligoski leads the Coyotes with a plus-eight in 70 games played this season. Clayton Keller has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Miller leads the Canucks with 27 goals and has recorded 72 points. Tyler Toffoli has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Conor Garland: out (lower body).

Canucks: Jay Beagle: day to day (undisclosed), Jacob Markstrom: out (lower body).