Arizona hosts Dallas following shootout win

Dallas Stars (21-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-15-4, second in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host Dallas after the Stars beat Colorado 3-2 in a shootout.

The Coyotes are 13-8-4 in conference play. Arizona serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Taylor Hall leads the team averaging 0.8.

The Stars are 14-6-4 in conference games. Dallas has allowed 23 power-play goals, killing 82.7% of opponent chances.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 30 points, scoring six goals and collecting 24 assists. Clayton Keller has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 12 goals and has recorded 17 points. Tyler Seguin has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Conor Garland: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (lower body).