Arizona hosts Calgary after shootout win

Calgary Flames (16-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (18-10-4, second in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 4-3 in a shootout.

The Coyotes are 6-2-3 in division matchups. Arizona has converted on 20.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 20 power-play goals.

The Flames are 4-5-1 against Pacific Division teams. Calgary averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

Arizona took down Calgary 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 12 goals and has totaled 17 points. Christian Fischer has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 27 points, scoring 12 goals and collecting 15 assists. Derek Ryan has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: None listed.